$42,900+ tax & licensing
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2019 RAM Cargo Van
2019 RAM Cargo Van
2500 High Roof 159" WB
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
147,273KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9575452
- Stock #: 566196
- VIN: 3C6TRVDG9KE566196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 147,273 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
2500.159 inch w/base high roof.sliding side door.no glass.rear cargo devider.trailer hitch.blue tooth.navagation.rear camera.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643 cell 519 657 8497. email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6