2019 RAM Cargo Van

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 2 7 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9575452

9575452 Stock #: 566196

566196 VIN: 3C6TRVDG9KE566196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 147,273 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

