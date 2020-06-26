Menu
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

2019 RAM ProMaster

2019 RAM ProMaster

3500.159 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF.EXTENDED.

2019 RAM ProMaster

3500.159 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF.EXTENDED.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,978KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5311130
  • Stock #: 546778
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG7KE546778
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Vinyl
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

3500.159 inch w/base.high roof,extended.3.6 V6.glass in side and rear doors.cargo protection pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

