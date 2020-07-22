Menu
2019 RAM ProMaster

25,331 KM

3500,159 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF.EXTENDED

3500,159 INCH W/BASE.HIGH ROOF.EXTENDED

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5391557
  • Stock #: 560490
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG0KE560490

25,331KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 25,331 KM

Vehicle Description

3500,159 inch w/base.high roof,extended.3.6 V6.cargo protection pkg.glass in side and rear doors.books,four remotes.former daily rental.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

