2019 Subaru Impreza

225,513 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Premium CVT 5-Door

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Premium CVT 5-Door

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,513KM

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 225,513 KM

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Subaru Impreza or just a Subaru Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Subaru Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Subaru Imprezas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW SUBARU IMPREZA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW SUBARU IMPREZA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Subaru Impreza
* Finished in White, makes this Subaru look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

Keyless GO
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
CLOTH INTERIORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Subaru Impreza