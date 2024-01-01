$16,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Premium CVT 5-Door
2019 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Premium CVT 5-Door
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
225,513KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 225,513 KM
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Subaru Impreza or just a Subaru Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Subaru Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Subaru Imprezas or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW SUBARU IMPREZA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW SUBARU IMPREZA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Subaru Impreza
* Finished in White, makes this Subaru look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
Additional Features
Keyless GO
USB Input
TELESCOPE
5 PASSENGERS
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
CLOTH INTERIORS
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
