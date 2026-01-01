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HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, KEEP LANE ASSIST, APPLE/ ANDROID CARPLAY & BLIND SPOT MONITORS! APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwills . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwills, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

SPORT, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, SUNROOF, CARPLAY!

Watch This Vehicle
14508832

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

SPORT, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, SUNROOF, CARPLAY!

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,000KM
VIN JF2GTAFCXKH371122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14820
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, KEEP LANE ASSIST, APPLE/ ANDROID CARPLAY & BLIND SPOT MONITORS! APPLY ONLINE FOR PREAPPROVAL ON FINANCING TODAY Low bank financing rates! Good or bad credit welcome. Let us help restore your credit history. In house financing available as well at reasonable rates! Easy online credit application 24/7 on our website. We have over 250 quality pre-owned vehicles in stock at all times with fresh units arriving daily! Click our banner to view our entire inventory. Buy with confidence when you shop at Goodwill's . We are a family owned business serving the community and many other cities such as Kitchener, London, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Cambridge, Guelph, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brantford, Oakville, Ingersoll and Woodstock. Vehicle history reports are always available and we are a full disclosure dealer. We service what we sell in our large six bay service shop. Our vehicles are certified and detailed. Of course trade-ins are always welcome. We thank you for your consideration at Goodwill's, where you will find big city selection at small town pricing. All prices are plus HST and LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

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(519) 702-XXXX

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(519) 702-7290

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$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek