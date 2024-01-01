$26,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
200,946KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 200,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Tesla Model 3 or just a Tesla Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Tesla Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Tesla Model 3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TESLA MODEL 3 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Tesla Model 3
* Finished in Black, makes this Tesla look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Navigation System
Seating
5 Passenger
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Keyless GO
LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
