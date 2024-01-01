2019 Tesla Model 3

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Lease Return From TESLA Canada All-In Price: $23,999 NO Hidden Fees + <u>Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>You’ll get a trustworthy Model 3 Standard Range Plus</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: red; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: red; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brand New Charging Cable From TESLA Canada ($400 Plus Tax)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>></span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>     </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Model3 is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #333333; background: white; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, & Comfort Access Key System!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 24.0pt; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #1e293b; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Ø</span><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #1e293b; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>  </span><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #dc2626; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2019 Tesla Model 3

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standrad Range Plus+Auto Pilot+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standrad Range Plus+Auto Pilot+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8KF420132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø  Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Lease Return From TESLA Canada All-In Price: $23,999 NO Hidden Fees + Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     Brand New Charging Cable From TESLA Canada ($400 Plus Tax)

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Model3 is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, & Comfort Access Key System!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 Tesla Model 3