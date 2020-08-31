Menu
2019 Toyota 86

12,000 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2019 Toyota 86

2019 Toyota 86

TRD Special Edition+Only 50 InCanada+ACCIDENT FREE

2019 Toyota 86

TRD Special Edition+Only 50 InCanada+ACCIDENT FREE

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5776989
  • Stock #: SP2158
  • VIN: JF1ZNAE13K9700955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black & Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Balance Of Toyota Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

TRD Edition+1 OF 50 IN CANADA+TRD Exhaust+Brembo Brakes+Red Accents+Sport Seats+Camera+Red Seat Belts+Keyless Entry+Push To Start+2 Keys+Balance of Factory Warranty

Comprehensive & Power Train. 5 Years or 100,000 KMs

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$32,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance Of Toyota Factory Warranty, Comprehensive & Power Train. 5 Years or 100,000 KMs

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Top Condition

