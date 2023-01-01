$30,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
66,176KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5052
- Mileage 66,176 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Camry or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Camrys or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA CAMRY INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Camry
* Finished in Black, makes this Toyota look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Hard Top
Electric Mirrors
Powerlocks
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
HEATED SEATS - DRIVE
Simulated Leather
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
R And Passenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Toyota Camry