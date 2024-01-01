Menu
<p>Excellent condition 2019 Toyota Corolla XSE top of the line fully loaded as low as $165+HST biweekly for 84 months with ZERO down at 7.99% O.A.C.<br /><br />👉 Clean title<br />👉 Clean Carfax<br />👉 No accidents<br />👉 One owner<br />👉 Full service history<br />👉 Always maintained at Toyota dealership<br />👉 Excellent condition<br />👉 Includes safety and certification<br />👉 Extended warranty available<br /><br />Rates subject to credit rating.  All credit types approved.<br /><br />Remember to come see us first to make sure you get approved the first time!<br /><br />WE APPROVE EVERYONE!<br />- good credit<br />- bad credit<br />- no credit<br />- international students<br />- work permit<br />- study permit<br />- recent bankruptcy<br />- consumer proposal<br />- Uber and Lyft drivers<br /><br />We will get you approved!<br /><br />Get a car loan and watch your credit score jump to the next level!<br /><br />Most dealers only work with one or two lenders.  We have access to dozens of lenders that will compete to give you the BEST RATE!  Even if youve been declined for a car loan we can help you out.  Stop wasting time and applying at multiple dealerships.  Every time you apply for a loan your credit score suffers.  Come to the experts first and we will get you approved!<br /><br />Contact us at Merritt Auto Group to book your test drive.  Please call or text 519-636-8290.</p>

124,000 KM

XSE Top Of The Line

Trip's Auto Inc.

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

519-752-CARS(2277)

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE8KC233490

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Excellent condition 2019 Toyota Corolla XSE top of the line fully loaded as low as $165+HST biweekly for 84 months with ZERO down at 7.99% O.A.C.

👉 Clean title
👉 Clean Carfax
👉 No accidents
👉 One owner
👉 Full service history
👉 Always maintained at Toyota dealership
👉 Excellent condition
👉 Includes safety and certification
👉 Extended warranty available

Rates subject to credit rating.  All credit types approved.

Remember to come see us first to make sure you get approved the first time!

WE APPROVE EVERYONE!
- good credit
- bad credit
- no credit
- international students
- work permit
- study permit
- recent bankruptcy
- consumer proposal
- Uber and Lyft drivers

We will get you approved!

Get a car loan and watch your credit score jump to the next level!

Most dealers only work with one or two lenders.  We have access to dozens of lenders that will compete to give you the BEST RATE!  Even if you've been declined for a car loan we can help you out.  Stop wasting time and applying at multiple dealerships.  Every time you apply for a loan your credit score suffers.  Come to the experts first and we will get you approved!

Contact us at Merritt Auto Group to book your test drive.  Please call or text 519-636-8290.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Merritt Auto Group

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6
