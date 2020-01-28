2019 Toyota Corolla

Fully equipped with Heated W/S wipers, Auto Headlamps, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Toyota Sensing System which includes Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pushbutton Start, and more!

Powered by an innovative 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 168hp while paired with a swift CVT for instant passing with the Sport Mode. Our Front Wheel Drive SE serves up a fresh driving experience and you will admire approximately 5.6L/100km on the open road delivering a dash of boldness with its aggressive honeycomb mesh grille, rear spoiler, piano black accents, and great-looking alloy wheels. Climb inside our Corolla SE and check out the touchscreen audio display, dual-zone climate control, sport fabric-trimmed heated cloth seats, steering wheel-mounted controls and other amenities that make each day that much better! Toyota Safety Sense gives you peace of mind as you make your way, offering a wealth of advanced features including airbags, a backup camera, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, ours is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself!

INCLUDES PEOPLES CHOICE BRONZE WARRANTY 12 MONTHS/12000KM WITH SEALS, GASKETS & ZERO DEDUCTABLE

