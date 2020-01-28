Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

519-659-2929

$18,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4590351
  • Stock #: U0438
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE8K3044724
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Fully equipped with Heated W/S wipers, Auto Headlamps, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Toyota Sensing System which includes Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pushbutton Start, and more!

Powered by an innovative 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 168hp while paired with a swift CVT for instant passing with the Sport Mode. Our Front Wheel Drive SE serves up a fresh driving experience and you will admire approximately 5.6L/100km on the open road delivering a dash of boldness with its aggressive honeycomb mesh grille, rear spoiler, piano black accents, and great-looking alloy wheels. Climb inside our Corolla SE and check out the touchscreen audio display, dual-zone climate control, sport fabric-trimmed heated cloth seats, steering wheel-mounted controls and other amenities that make each day that much better! Toyota Safety Sense gives you peace of mind as you make your way, offering a wealth of advanced features including airbags, a backup camera, a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and automatic high beams. Engineered to meet the demands of your active lifestyle, ours is a spectacular choice you've got to see for yourself!

INCLUDES PEOPLES CHOICE BRONZE WARRANTY 12 MONTHS/12000KM WITH SEALS, GASKETS & ZERO DEDUCTABLE 

 Contact information:

Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm 519 659 2929

McPhee Auto Sales & Service

115 Clarke Road

London,ON 

N5W 5C9

http://www.mcpheeauto.ca

 Sales&Service: 866-906-1027

Gerald (Sales&Service): 226-700-8610 (txt only)

VEHICLE COMES WITH:

- FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATION

- FIRST OIL CHANGE FREE

HAGGLE-FREE BEST PRICE - You can be sure you are getting the best deal possible at McPhee Auto Sales because we use competitive market based fair pricing policy to help save you time, eliminate negotiation, and give you the peace of mind knowing that you are getting a great vehicle at an even better price.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE

We take pride in each step of our certification process so you'll be completely satisfied with your vehicle purchased at Mcphee Auto Sales & Service

 At McPhee Auto Sales we want you to become a lifetime customer! We service what we sell!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist

