$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Toyota Sienna

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

  • 48,006KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5009769
  • Stock #: OX5292
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC8KS008285
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery *Backupcam * Lane Assist * Bluetooth *SeriousXM *Huge Center Screen *Comfortable and Roomy *Clean interior and exterior *Loaded with Features ONE OF THE BEST FUEL EFFICIENT FAMILY VANS.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Console
Power Options
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

