$44,499+ tax & licensing
$44,499
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-473-7888
2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
59,781KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10177269
- Stock #: S5548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,781 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Tacoma or just a Toyota Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Tacomas or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA TACOMA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA TACOMA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Tacoma
* Finished in Grey, makes this Toyota look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
HD Radio
Additional Features
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
4WD
MP3 Capability
Electric Mirrors
mp3 input jack
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
AIR BAG
REAR SLIDING GLASS
TRAILER HITCH
