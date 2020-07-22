Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Triumph Speed Triple S ABS

6,343 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Triumph Speed Triple S ABS

2019 Triumph Speed Triple S ABS

SR**OHLINS SUSPENSION**QUICK SHIFT**ONLY 6,000KMS*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Triumph Speed Triple S ABS

SR**OHLINS SUSPENSION**QUICK SHIFT**ONLY 6,000KMS*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,343KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5588280
  • Stock #: 1206
  • VIN: SMTA464S8KT907377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 1206
  • Mileage 6,343 KM

Vehicle Description

BIKE RUNS GREAT 

BEST NAKED BIKE ON THE MARKET

LOTS OF OPTIONS

BIKE HAS BEEN DROPPED 

CLEAN TITLE 

SOLD AS IS 

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 154,914 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1995 Toyota Corolla ...
 137,632 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Vibe
 257,085 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory