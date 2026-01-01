$15,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Wolfsburg Edition Auto CERTIFIED
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Wolfsburg Edition Auto CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 183,623 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Prepare to fall in love with this stylish and fun 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition, now available at Dino's Cars. This iconic coupe, finished in a sophisticated grey exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, is more than just a car; it's a statement. Designed for those who appreciate timeless design and a touch of personality, this Beetle offers a driving experience that's both engaging and comfortable. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it's perfectly suited for navigating city streets or enjoying a weekend cruise.
This particular Wolfsburg Edition is equipped to make every drive a pleasure. Its compact yet refined design makes parking a breeze, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless acceleration. The classic Beetle silhouette, known the world over, is instantly recognizable and always turns heads. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a spontaneous adventure, this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition is ready to roll with 183,623 kilometers on the odometer, offering plenty of life and excitement ahead.
Here are five features that make this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition truly stand out:
- Wolfsburg Edition Excellence: Experience the enhanced details and premium touches that define the sought-after Wolfsburg Edition, offering a distinctive flavour of this beloved model.
- Iconic Coupe Styling: Command attention with the timeless and unforgettable design of the Volkswagen Beetle coupe, a true automotive legend.
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience with the responsive automatic transmission, perfect for all your journeys.
- Striking Grey Exterior with Black Interior: Turn heads with the sophisticated grey paint job, beautifully contrasted by a sharp and modern black interior.
- Front-Wheel Drive Agility: Benefit from the confident and nimble handling provided by the front-wheel drive system, making city driving and everyday commutes a joy.
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