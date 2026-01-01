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<p>*CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Prepare to fall in love with this stylish and fun 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition, now available at Dinos Cars. This iconic coupe, finished in a sophisticated grey exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, is more than just a car; its a statement. Designed for those who appreciate timeless design and a touch of personality, this Beetle offers a driving experience thats both engaging and comfortable. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, its perfectly suited for navigating city streets or enjoying a weekend cruise.</p><p>This particular Wolfsburg Edition is equipped to make every drive a pleasure. Its compact yet refined design makes parking a breeze, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless acceleration. The classic Beetle silhouette, known the world over, is instantly recognizable and always turns heads. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a spontaneous adventure, this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition is ready to roll with 183,623 kilometers on the odometer, offering plenty of life and excitement ahead.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Wolfsburg Edition Excellence:</strong> Experience the enhanced details and premium touches that define the sought-after Wolfsburg Edition, offering a distinctive flavour of this beloved model.</li><li><strong>Iconic Coupe Styling:</strong> Command attention with the timeless and unforgettable design of the Volkswagen Beetle coupe, a true automotive legend.</li><li><strong>Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience with the responsive automatic transmission, perfect for all your journeys.</li><li><strong>Striking Grey Exterior with Black Interior:</strong> Turn heads with the sophisticated grey paint job, beautifully contrasted by a sharp and modern black interior.</li><li><strong>Front-Wheel Drive Agility:</strong> Benefit from the confident and nimble handling provided by the front-wheel drive system, making city driving and everyday commutes a joy.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

183,623 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Wolfsburg Edition Auto CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14094315

2019 Volkswagen Beetle

Wolfsburg Edition Auto CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

  1. 1778709211774
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  5. 1778709213569
  6. 1778709213999
  7. 1778709214446
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  9. 1778709215344
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,623KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWJD7ATXKM708652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 183,623 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Prepare to fall in love with this stylish and fun 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition, now available at Dino's Cars. This iconic coupe, finished in a sophisticated grey exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, is more than just a car; it's a statement. Designed for those who appreciate timeless design and a touch of personality, this Beetle offers a driving experience that's both engaging and comfortable. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it's perfectly suited for navigating city streets or enjoying a weekend cruise.

This particular Wolfsburg Edition is equipped to make every drive a pleasure. Its compact yet refined design makes parking a breeze, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless acceleration. The classic Beetle silhouette, known the world over, is instantly recognizable and always turns heads. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a spontaneous adventure, this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition is ready to roll with 183,623 kilometers on the odometer, offering plenty of life and excitement ahead.

Here are five features that make this 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Wolfsburg Edition truly stand out:

  • Wolfsburg Edition Excellence: Experience the enhanced details and premium touches that define the sought-after Wolfsburg Edition, offering a distinctive flavour of this beloved model.
  • Iconic Coupe Styling: Command attention with the timeless and unforgettable design of the Volkswagen Beetle coupe, a true automotive legend.
  • Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and convenient driving experience with the responsive automatic transmission, perfect for all your journeys.
  • Striking Grey Exterior with Black Interior: Turn heads with the sophisticated grey paint job, beautifully contrasted by a sharp and modern black interior.
  • Front-Wheel Drive Agility: Benefit from the confident and nimble handling provided by the front-wheel drive system, making city driving and everyday commutes a joy.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$15,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2019 Volkswagen Beetle