$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Auto CERTIFIED
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Auto CERTIFIED
Location
Dino's Cars
4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
519-601-9620
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,359 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED,
We finance
Contact us for pre approval,
DINO'S CARS
-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)
-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE
-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles
-Carfax history report available for every vehicle
-Licensing and tax are extra
-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866
-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Dino's Cars is thrilled to present this sleek, black on black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline. This Jetta is more than just a car; it's a sophisticated and practical choice designed to make every drive a pleasure. With its clean lines and comfortable interior, it offers a refined driving experience that's perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.
This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is certified and boasts a solid 123,359 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's been well-loved and is eager for its next chapter with you. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the front-wheel drive provides confidence and stability in various Canadian driving conditions. Step inside the spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin, and you'll find a comfortable space perfect for drivers and passengers alike.
Here are five features that truly make this Jetta shine:
- CERTIFIED Pre-Owned: Drive with extra peace of mind knowing this Jetta has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and reliability for your ownership.
- Comfortline Trim: Experience elevated comfort and convenience with the well-appointed Comfortline trim, designed to enhance your driving enjoyment.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the smooth automatic transmission, making your daily drives and traffic situations a breeze.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated combination of a glossy black exterior perfectly complemented by a refined black interior, exuding timeless style.
- Spacious 4-Door Sedan Body Style: Enjoy ample passenger room and easy access for everyone with the practical and versatile 4-door sedan design, perfect for families or friends.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dino's Cars
Email Dino's Cars
Dino's Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-601-9620