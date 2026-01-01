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<p>CERTIFIED,</p><p>We finance</p><p>Contact us for pre approval,</p><p>DINOS CARS</p><p>-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)</p><p>-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WELL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE</p><p>-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles</p><p>-Carfax history report available for every vehicle</p><p>-Licensing and tax are extra</p><p>-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866</p><p>-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6</p><p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats ready for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Dinos Cars is thrilled to present this sleek, black on black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline. This Jetta is more than just a car; its a sophisticated and practical choice designed to make every drive a pleasure. With its clean lines and comfortable interior, it offers a refined driving experience thats perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.</p><p>This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is certified and boasts a solid 123,359 kilometers on the odometer, meaning its been well-loved and is eager for its next chapter with you. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the front-wheel drive provides confidence and stability in various Canadian driving conditions. Step inside the spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin, and youll find a comfortable space perfect for drivers and passengers alike.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this Jetta shine:</p><ul><li><strong>CERTIFIED Pre-Owned:</strong> Drive with extra peace of mind knowing this Jetta has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and reliability for your ownership.</li><li><strong>Comfortline Trim:</strong> Experience elevated comfort and convenience with the well-appointed Comfortline trim, designed to enhance your driving enjoyment.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through gears with the smooth automatic transmission, making your daily drives and traffic situations a breeze.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated combination of a glossy black exterior perfectly complemented by a refined black interior, exuding timeless style.</li><li><strong>Spacious 4-Door Sedan Body Style:</strong> Enjoy ample passenger room and easy access for everyone with the practical and versatile 4-door sedan design, perfect for families or friends.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

123,359 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Auto CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14181898

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Auto CERTIFIED

Location

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6

519-601-9620

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
123,359KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU7KM177181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,359 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED,

We finance

Contact us for pre approval,

DINO'S CARS

-Safety certification included in the price ( UNLESS SPECIFIED OTHERWISE ie. AS IS VEHICLES)

-IF YOU CANT COME TO US WE'LL DRIVE TO YOU ( WITHIN A REASONABLE DISTANCE TO VIEW) DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE

-Certified Quality Pre owned Vehicles

-Carfax history report available for every vehicle

-Licensing and tax are extra

-Open by Appointment Call or text(519)697-3866

-4016 Dundas St E, London, ON N5V 5C6

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's ready for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Dino's Cars is thrilled to present this sleek, black on black 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline. This Jetta is more than just a car; it's a sophisticated and practical choice designed to make every drive a pleasure. With its clean lines and comfortable interior, it offers a refined driving experience that's perfect for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.

This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is certified and boasts a solid 123,359 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's been well-loved and is eager for its next chapter with you. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the front-wheel drive provides confidence and stability in various Canadian driving conditions. Step inside the spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin, and you'll find a comfortable space perfect for drivers and passengers alike.

Here are five features that truly make this Jetta shine:

  • CERTIFIED Pre-Owned: Drive with extra peace of mind knowing this Jetta has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and reliability for your ownership.
  • Comfortline Trim: Experience elevated comfort and convenience with the well-appointed Comfortline trim, designed to enhance your driving enjoyment.
  • Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through gears with the smooth automatic transmission, making your daily drives and traffic situations a breeze.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated combination of a glossy black exterior perfectly complemented by a refined black interior, exuding timeless style.
  • Spacious 4-Door Sedan Body Style: Enjoy ample passenger room and easy access for everyone with the practical and versatile 4-door sedan design, perfect for families or friends.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dino's Cars

Dino's Cars

4016 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5V 5C6
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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dino's Cars

519-601-9620

2019 Volkswagen Jetta