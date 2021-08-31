$29,495 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7762632

7762632 Stock #: 882045-OX:6037

882045-OX:6037 VIN: 3VWE57BU8KM213579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,991 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Options Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.