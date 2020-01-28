Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,070KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4543914
  • Stock #: FS12978
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX4KM012880
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CLASSY AND COMFORTABLE



*One Owner

*All Wheel Drive

*Heated Seats

*Backup Cam

*Apple CarPlay

*Android Auto

*Bluetooth

*Heated Seats

*Alloy Rims

*Previously Used As A Daily Car Rental





Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

