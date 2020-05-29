Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5133251
  2. 5133251
  3. 5133251
  4. 5133251
  5. 5133251
  6. 5133251
  7. 5133251
  8. 5133251
  9. 5133251
  10. 5133251
  11. 5133251
  12. 5133251
  13. 5133251
  14. 5133251
  15. 5133251
  16. 5133251
  17. 5133251
  18. 5133251
  19. 5133251
  20. 5133251
  21. 5133251
  22. 5133251
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,973KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5133251
  • Stock #: FS:13339
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX9KM014012
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery CLASSY AND COMFORTABLE *One Owner *4X4 *Heated Seats *Backup Cam *Bluetooth *Heated Seats *Alloy Rims Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Power Options
  • Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
 50,973 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 45,973 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500
 114,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory