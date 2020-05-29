Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

519-473-1010

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION - One Owner, All Options

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION - One Owner, All Options

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 5156177
  2. 5156177
  3. 5156177
  4. 5156177
  5. 5156177
  6. 5156177
  7. 5156177
  8. 5156177
  9. 5156177
  10. 5156177
  11. 5156177
  12. 5156177
  13. 5156177
  14. 5156177
  15. 5156177
  16. 5156177
  17. 5156177
  18. 5156177
  19. 5156177
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,187KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5156177
  • Stock #: U9390
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX0KM027837
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

one owner, local vehicle, very nice with all options, grey leather, 4cyl, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, power rear hatch, tilt steering cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, univ. garage open, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, 6.5? touch screen, blindspot monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 72,347 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 46,862 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Fiat 500 Pop - ...
 22,258 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory