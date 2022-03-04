$44,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2019 Volvo S60
R-Design T6 AWD -HUD-19" Wheels-Climate & Advanced
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8635610
- Stock #: S103710
- VIN: 7JRA22TM9KG001622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
-----------------------------------------------
2019 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design All Wheel Drive, 316 HP. 295 TQ. - Finished in Fusion Red Metallic, Charcoal Nappa Leather, Textile Interior - 19″ 5-Triple Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut Wheels - Climate & Advanced PKG. Park Assist Pilot, Bowers & Wilkins Audio System.
-----------------------------------------------
All-In Price: $44,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $135 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
High Value Options:
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Nappa Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pilot Assist Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Bowers & Wilkins Audio System Premium Surround Sound, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 39,000 KM ---
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Volvo Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trade-in's are welcome
-- Ask for same day pick-up
-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.