2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country

44,000 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

HUD-

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7973123
  • Stock #: S103576
  • VIN: YV4102WK4K1005298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country All Wheel Drive T5 with Climate, Premium & Advanced PKG's finished in Onyx Black Metallic, 19″ 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Alloy Wheels.

 

All-In Price: $XX,XXX + HST + Licensing

 

Finance: $XXX Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.96% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Dakota Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Soft Close Doors, Power Lift Gate, Logic 7 Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, Gesture Control, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of XXX Factory Warranty, Off Lease from XXX Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- XX,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

 

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of XXX Factory Warranty, X Years/XXX,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
AWD
Premium Pkg
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
CLIMATE PKG
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ONYX BLACK METALLIC
V60 Cross Country
Advanced PKG
19″ Double Spoke Black Diamond

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

