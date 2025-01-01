Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Yamaha Super Tenere

36,145 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Yamaha Super Tenere

Watch This Vehicle
13202090

2019 Yamaha Super Tenere

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1763772148
  2. 1763772148
  3. 1763772148
  4. 1763772148
  5. 1763772148
  6. 1763772148
  7. 1763772148
  8. 1763772148
  9. 1763772148
  10. 1763772148
  11. 1763772148
  12. 1763772148
  13. 1763772148
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,145KM
VIN JYADP05N8KA000581

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,145 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 174,617 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in London, ON
2007 Toyota Tundra SR5 171,178 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 XL, LOW KMS, NEW SNOW PLOW, ONLY 68KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford F-150 XL, LOW KMS, NEW SNOW PLOW, ONLY 68KMS, CERT 688,825 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2019 Yamaha Super Tenere