2020 Acura MDX

117,898 KM

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec

2020 Acura MDX

A-Spec

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
117,898KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5739
  • Mileage 117,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Mdx or just a Acura Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Mdxs or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA MDX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA MDX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Mdx
* Finished in White, makes this Acura look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Wood Trim
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Cooled Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2020 Acura MDX