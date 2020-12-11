+ taxes & licensing
759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine starter, Cross traffic monitoring, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Folding Cargo Tray, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, High Wall All Season Floor Mats, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Protection Package, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper.CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsOdometer is 6912 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!Modern Steel Metallic 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHCCertified.Acura Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select PlanAll our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.
