2020 Acura RDX

10,071 KM

$48,870

+ tax & licensing
$48,870

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$48,870

+ taxes & licensing

10,071KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6339365
  Stock #: 7353A
  VIN: 5J8TC2H66LL803313

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Doors 5-door
  Stock # 7353A
  Mileage 10,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, Remote engine starter, Cross traffic monitoring, Lane keep assist, Collision mitigation braking system, AWD, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Folding Cargo Tray, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, High Wall All Season Floor Mats, Memory seat, Navigation system: Acura Navigation System with Voice Recognition, Protection Package, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper.CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsOdometer is 6912 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival!Modern Steel Metallic 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD AWD 10-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHCCertified.Acura Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * Finance rates starting from 1.99% on eligible Certified Pre-Owned Acura TLX models * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * Vehicle History Report. 3-month SiriusXM Select PlanAll our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail.We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

