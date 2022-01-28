Menu
2020 Acura TLX

27,135 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Acura West

519-657-1557

2020 Acura TLX

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec w/Red Leather Aspec Tech, 2 sets of wh

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec w/Red Leather Aspec Tech, 2 sets of wh

Location

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,135KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, 2 sets of rims/tires, Remote engine starter, Blind spot warning, Lane keep assist, Cross traffic monitoring, 10 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High Wall All-Season Floor Mats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Memory seat, Navigation System, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. CARFAX Canada One Owner Odometer is 2736 kilometers below market average! Recent Arrival! Modern Steel Metallic 2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L DOHC 16V Certified. Acura Certified Details: * 24/7 Roadside Assistance * 7 Day / 1,000 km Exchange Privilege * 7 Year / 160,000 km Powertrain Warranty, whichever comes first. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to an Acura Plus Extended Warranty * 125-Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection * Summer of Performance event. Lease from 0.99* for 36 months on select 2021 Acura models * Vehicle History Report Serving Southwestern Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, Windsor, Woodstock, St Thomas, Ingersoll, Stratford and Tillsonburg, since 1988. Our competitively priced Certified Acura's, whether it is an MDX, RDX, TLX or Ilx, have the benefit of 85 years worth of Sales/Service/Parts/ Management experience in bringing these handpicked offerings to your attention. We also selectively offer some of our competitors previously enjoyed models that have been traded into us, such as Lexus, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. At Acura West, take advantage of our experienced team who look forward to taking care of all your automotive needs, both in Sales and Service!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Acura West

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

