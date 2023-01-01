Menu
2020 Audi Q3

97,286 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

S

S

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

97,286KM
Used
  • Stock #: E4901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi Q3 or just a Audi Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi Q3s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI Q3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI Q3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi Q3
* Finished in Green, makes this Audi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Windows

MOONROOF

Additional Features

2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Air ConditioningAlloy
WheelsBackup
CameraCruise
SeatsPower
SeatsKeyless
EntryLeather
SensorsPower
ControlHeated
WindowsSunroof
Synthetic Leather SeatsParking

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

