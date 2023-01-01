$37,998+ tax & licensing
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi Q5
PROGRESSIV
87,314KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi Q5 or just a Audi Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi Q5s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI Q5!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI Q5 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi Q5
* Finished in Grey, makes this Audi look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Windows
MOONROOF
Additional Features
Synthetic Leather
Air Conditioning Alloy
Wheels Backup
Camera Cruise
Control Heated
Seats Keyless
Sensors Power
System Parking
Seats Power
Entry Leather
Seats Navigation
Windows Sunroof
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
