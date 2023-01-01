2020 Audi Q5

$37,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 3 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10529649

10529649 Stock #: E4973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4973

Mileage 87,314 KM

Vehicle Features Windows MOONROOF Additional Features Synthetic Leather Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Backup Camera Cruise Control Heated Seats Keyless Sensors Power System Parking Seats Power Entry Leather Seats Navigation Windows Sunroof 2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.