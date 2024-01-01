Menu
2020 Audi S3

63,000 KM

2020 Audi S3

2.0

2020 Audi S3

2.0

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Used
63,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Audi S3 or just a Audi Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Audi Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Audi S3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW AUDI S3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW AUDI S3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES,) and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Audi S3
* Finished in Blue, makes this Audi look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless technology

Additional Features

Collision warning system
BLIND SPOT ALERT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
BLUETOOTH STREMING AUDIO
KEYLESS ENTRYM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

