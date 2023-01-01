2020 BMW 3 Series

$47,498 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 0 6 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # S5794

Mileage 64,068 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera air bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating MEMORY SEAT 5 Passenger Convenience Rear defogger Additional Features LEATHER Power Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Independent Climate Control HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS Active Blind Spot Assist 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) SEAT TYPE – BUCKET RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

