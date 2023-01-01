Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

64,068 KM

Details Description Features

$47,498

+ tax & licensing
$47,498

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$47,498

+ taxes & licensing

64,068KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10335885
  Stock #: S5794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5794
  • Mileage 64,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 3-series or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 3-seriess or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 3-SERIES!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 3-SERIES INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 3-series
* Finished in White, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Independent Climate Control
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

