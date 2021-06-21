Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW 3 Series

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7502625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ARRIVING SOON, VEHICLE IN TRANSIT

 

ALL-IN PRICING - NO HIDDEN FEES

 

All-In Price: $54,490 + HST & Licensing

 

FINANCE: $157+HST WEEKLY OVER 90 MONTHS @ 2.99% O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2019 Ford Mustang Co...
 21,000 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa No...
 44,000 KM
$13,490 + tax & lic
2017 Volvo S90 T6 In...
 35,000 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory