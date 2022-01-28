$48,990+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 3 Series
M-PKG+Apple Play+Remote Start Digital Key+Power Ga
Location
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
2020 BMW 330i M-Sport PKG xDrive All Wheel Drive - Remote Engine Start with Digital Key, Ambient Light PKG, Intelligent Safety, Connected Phont PKG with Wireless Charging, finished in Mineral Gray Metallic with Sport Black Vernasca Leather Upholstery.
All-In Price: $48,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $151 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.53% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Intelligent Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Trunk Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 40,000 KM ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
Vehicle Features
