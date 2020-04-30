2020 Buick Encore

Safety Heated Mirrors

Onstar Comfort Climate Control

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Oil life monitoring system

Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

SiriusXM

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Glass, deep-tinted

Safety Package

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Windshield, solar absorbing

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Alternator, 130 amps

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Antenna, roof-mounted

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips

Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall

Wiper, rear intermittent

Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable

Door sill plate cover, front

Glovebox, dual

Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down

Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster

Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Seatback, passenger flat-folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Exhaust system, rear exit

Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel

Steering, power, variable effort, electric

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Door locks, child security rear, manual

Mechanical jack with tools

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Air filter, particle

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Headlamps, halogen

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)

Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor

Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass

Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp

Heater, oil pan

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt

Storage, front passenger underseat

Assist handle, rear

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Horn, dual-note tone

Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable

Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions

Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions

Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter

Restraint provisions, child Isofix 2 point for outboard seating positions only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points for all three seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.