Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Contact Seller

$29,718

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844994
  • Stock #: 133614
  • VIN: KL4CJESB8LB070838
Exterior Colour
Deep Azure Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, CLIMATE CONTROL, Safety Package , SiriusXM, OnStar!



Check out the large selection of new vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

All new for 2020, this Buick Encore is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels.

With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.

This deep azure metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Climate Control, Safety Package , Siriusxm, Onstar, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.buick.com/content/dam/buick/na/us/en/index/shopping-tools/download-catalog/02-pdfs/GMBC20CT000%20020%20Encore%20Catalog.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


0% financing for 36 months. 2.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Onstar
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Safety Package
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
  • Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
  • Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
  • Door sill plate cover, front
  • Glovebox, dual
  • Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
  • Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
  • Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
  • Seatback, passenger flat-folding
  • Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Exhaust system, rear exit
  • Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
  • Steering, power, variable effort, electric
  • Suspension, Ride and Handling
  • Noise control system, active noise cancellation
  • Door locks, child security rear, manual
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Air filter, particle
  • Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
  • Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
  • Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
  • Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
  • Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
  • Heater, oil pan
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
  • Storage, front passenger underseat
  • Assist handle, rear
  • QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Horn, dual-note tone
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn
  • Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
  • Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
  • Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
  • Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined-face alloy with Light Argent Metallic pockets
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
  • Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter
  • Restraint provisions, child Isofix 2 point for outboard seating positions only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points for all three seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message