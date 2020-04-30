730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
Rear View Camera, CLIMATE CONTROL, Safety Package , SiriusXM, OnStar!
Check out the large selection of new vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.
All new for 2020, this Buick Encore is ready to elevate the compact SUV class to new levels.
With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.
This deep azure metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Climate Control, Safety Package , Siriusxm, Onstar, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.buick.com/content/dam/buick/na/us/en/index/shopping-tools/download-catalog/02-pdfs/GMBC20CT000%20020%20Encore%20Catalog.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/
0% financing for 36 months. 2.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
