2020 Buick Encore GX

One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident</strong></em><strong> Free!</strong></span> All-In Price: $20,999 NO Hidden Fees – <u>Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>You’ll get a trustworthy Buick Encore GX</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Safety Certificate </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: #3e414f;> </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Balance of Buick Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Free Carfax History Verified Report </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All Newcomers & Studnets welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: 200%; background: white;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Buick Encore GX <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>is equipped with: </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Wireless Charger, Sport N LINE Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Suede Roof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b; mso-color-alt: windowtext; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p>

Details Description Features

VIN KL4MMBS20LB125941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $20,999 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY

Ø  No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Buick Encore GX

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Buick Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers & Studnets welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  This Buick Encore GX  is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Wireless Charger, Sport N LINE Power Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Suede Roof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

