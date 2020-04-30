Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II - Navigation - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II - Navigation - Cooled Seats

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Contact Seller

$52,023

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4845288
  • Stock #: 134055
  • VIN: LRBFX4SX7LD099192
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!



Check out the large selection of new vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

A stylish exterior paired with a lush and refined interior make this Buick Envision an easy choice for luxury crossovers.

Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2020 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2020 Buick Envision.

This summit white SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Envision's trim level is Premium II. This top shelf Premium II trim has it all! This amazing trim adds navigation, cooled front seats, a head up display, automatic parking assistance, wireless charging, manual thigh support adjustment, and IntelliBeam to the amazing Premium features like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heads Up Display, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.buick.com/content/dam/buick/na/us/en/index/shopping-tools/download-catalog/02-pdfs/2020-buick-envision-brochure.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


0% financing for 72 months. 1.49% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • COOLED SEATS
Convenience
  • remote start
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • driver shift control
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Forward collision alert
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Following Distance Indicator
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Wheel, spare
  • Fog lamps, front
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • License plate front mounting package
  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Brake, parking, electronic
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
  • Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
  • Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
  • Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
  • Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
  • Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
  • Horn, dual-note
  • Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
  • Keyless start, push button
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
  • Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
  • Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
  • IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
  • Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
  • Sunglass storage, overhead
  • Glass, laminated front doors
  • Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
  • Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
  • Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
  • Air vents, rear console
  • Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
  • Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
  • Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
  • QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
  • Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
  • Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
  • Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
  • Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
  • Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
  • Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
  • GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
  • Jack, mechanical
  • Recovery hooks, front
  • Noise control system, active noise cancelation
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
  • Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
  • Taillamps, LED with low-profile design
  • Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
  • Brake lining, high-performance
  • Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
  • Headlamps, Bi-LED technology
  • Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
  • Seat adjuster, driver adjustable thigh support, manual
  • Automatic Park Assist, parallel and perpendicular; also includes Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
  • Airbag, Passenger Sensing System
  • Air Ionizer
  • Hands Free Liftgate
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Engine control, stop/start system
  • Engine control, stop/start system override
  • Airbags, single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
  • Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" multicolour configurable display includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
  • Power outlet, 110-volt 400W located in the rear of centre console
  • Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
  • Power outlets, 3 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 inside console, 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message