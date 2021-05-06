2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 830 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LT EV Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera LT Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Electric Electric Motor Electric Fuel System EV

