Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

830 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT+Remote Start+Camera+Apple Play+Prox. Key+XM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

LT+Remote Start+Camera+Apple Play+Prox. Key+XM

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7071502
  • Stock #: S103425
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S06L4124976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S103425
  • Mileage 830 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free, All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Pure Electric Range of 417KMs - Finance for $98 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel. Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, HID Xenon Automatic Headlights, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- Only 830 KM ---

Electric Range: 417KMs

The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$34,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

LT
EV
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
LT
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Electric
Electric Motor
Electric Fuel System
EV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 43,000 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 70,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 3 Series 33...
 72,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory