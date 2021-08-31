2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990 + taxes & licensing 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

8001165 Stock #: S103578

S103578 VIN: 1G1FY6S03L4131450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LT Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Electric Electric Motor EV 417KM Range

