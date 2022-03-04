$49,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-578-1237
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Premier -417KM Range-Leather-360Camera-Lane Assist
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
1-800-578-1237
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8649263
- Stock #: S103699
- VIN: 1G1FZ6S06L4104160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S103699
- Mileage 4,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -
-----------------------------------------------
LIKE NEW - 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier - 417KM Range - Finished in Oasis Blue. Balance of Chevrolet factory warranty 8 Years/160,000KM.
-----------------------------------------------
All-In Price: $49,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $147 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.89% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
High Value Options:
Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Galvanized Gray Leather Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BOSE Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 4,000 KM ---
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Chevrolet factory warranty 8 Years/160,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trade-in's are welcome
-- Ask for same day pick-up
-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.