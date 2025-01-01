$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,714KM
VIN 1GCWGAFP3L1117621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 106,714 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2015 Ford Edge SEL AWD, V6, NAVI, 2 SETS WHEELS, CERTIFIED 226,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX, AUTO, 4 CYL, CAM, SCREEN, ONLY 186KMS, CERT 186,869 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited 2 TONE PAINT, EXHAUST, MANY UPGRADES, AS IS 47,119 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van