Z71 AWD LEATHER P/H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

119,868 KM

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado

Z71 AWD LEATHER P/H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM MINT CONDITI

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

Z71 AWD LEATHER P/H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM MINT CONDITI

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

119,868KM
Used
VIN 1GCUYDED4LZ122745

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,868 KM

Z71 AWD LEATHER P/H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
tilt steering
remote start

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Alloy Wheels

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Climate Control

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Premium Audio
Bed Liner

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2020 Chevrolet Silverado