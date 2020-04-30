2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 7 Dash Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control
Smooth-riding, well-controlled, and powerful, this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is pleasant to drive while it gets the work done.
Chevrolet have focused on making this Silverado 1500 more functional and ergonomic, suited to both the work-site and family life. Bold styling throughout give it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the elegant, smartly designed, and modern interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity for any trip. These amazing features are only amplified by the legendary Silverado capability the 2020 enhances and exemplifies.
This black crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado Custom adds heated power side mirrors, LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, cruise control, and remote keyless entry to the amazing standard features like 3.5 inch Driver Information Centre, Rear view camera, Teen Driver technology, front bench seating, power windows, 7 inch touchscreen, voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming, and a USB input. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
Total cash rebate of $8500 is reflected in the price. Credit includes $2000 Delivery Allowance and $6,500 Non-Stackable Cash Purchase Assist. Cash price only . For financing add $6,500 back to price. Call Dealer For Details. Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
