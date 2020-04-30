Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Sale Price

$40,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845342
  • Stock #: 134046
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEK5LZ253845
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 7 Dash Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control



Check out the large selection of new vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

Smooth-riding, well-controlled, and powerful, this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is pleasant to drive while it gets the work done.

Chevrolet have focused on making this Silverado 1500 more functional and ergonomic, suited to both the work-site and family life. Bold styling throughout give it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the elegant, smartly designed, and modern interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity for any trip. These amazing features are only amplified by the legendary Silverado capability the 2020 enhances and exemplifies.

This black crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado Custom adds heated power side mirrors, LED tail lamps, aluminum wheels, cruise control, and remote keyless entry to the amazing standard features like 3.5 inch Driver Information Centre, Rear view camera, Teen Driver technology, front bench seating, power windows, 7 inch touchscreen, voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth phone connectivity and streaming, and a USB input. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.chevrolet.ca/content/dam/chevrolet/na/canada/english/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/my20-silverado-1500-english.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


Total cash rebate of $8500 is reflected in the price. Credit includes $2000 Delivery Allowance and $6,500 Non-Stackable Cash Purchase Assist. Cash price only . For financing add $6,500 back to price. Call Dealer For Details. Incentives expire 2020-04-30. See dealer for details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Door handles, black
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Floor covering, color-keyed carpeting
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Steering wheel, urethane
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
  • Alternator, 170 amps
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Rear seat reminder
  • Taillamps, LED with signature
  • Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
  • Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
  • Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
  • Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
  • Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
  • Durabed, pickup bed
  • Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
  • Brake lining wear indicator
  • Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
  • Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
  • Exhaust, single outlet (Requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Includes (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO.)
  • Window, power front, drivers express up/down
  • GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
  • LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
  • Tailgate, gate function manual, no EZ Lift
  • Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
  • Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
  • Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with center high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
  • Bumper, front (Body-color.)
  • Bumper, rear (Body-color.)
  • Grille (Body color bars with black mesh inserts.)
  • Driver Information Center, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display

