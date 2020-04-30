2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Door handles, black

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Floor covering, color-keyed carpeting

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Steering wheel, urethane

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual

Alternator, 170 amps

Capless Fuel Fill

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Rear seat reminder

Taillamps, LED with signature

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt

Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Durabed, pickup bed

Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)

Brake lining wear indicator

Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCX) Custom Convenience Package is ordered.)

Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Exhaust, single outlet (Requires (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Includes (VQZ) polished exhaust tip, LPO.)

Window, power front, drivers express up/down

GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Tailgate, gate function manual, no EZ Lift

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs per corner

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with center high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Bumper, front (Body-color.)

Bumper, rear (Body-color.)

Grille (Body color bars with black mesh inserts.)

Driver Information Center, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display

