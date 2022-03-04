Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado

90,347 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

WORK TRUCK CREW CAB STD BED

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

WORK TRUCK CREW CAB STD BED

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8631551
  • Stock #: E4018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in Silver, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
am/fm
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
6 PASSENGER
Cloth Seats
Hard Top
4WD
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
AIRCONDITIONING
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
POWER WINDOWS
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

