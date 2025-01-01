Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark 2LT CVT 6 MONTHS WARRANTY OR 2 FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED!! for sale in London, ON

2020 Chevrolet Spark

46,826 KM

Details Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2LT CVT 6 MONTHS WARRANTY OR 2 FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED!!

Watch This Vehicle
12419760

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2LT CVT 6 MONTHS WARRANTY OR 2 FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED!!

Location

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

  1. 12419760
  2. 12419760
Contact Seller

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,826KM
VIN KL8CF6SA3LC463637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,826 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From That Car Place

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in London, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 129,876 KM $16,588 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD for sale in London, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD 136,843 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in London, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 156,000 KM $12,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email That Car Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
That Car Place

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

That Car Place

519-686-7253

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark