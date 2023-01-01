Menu
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

51,231 KM

Details Description Features

$51,899

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

51,231KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10151010
  • Stock #: E4425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Traverse or just a Chevrolet Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Suvs in stock!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET TRAVERSE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS!

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET TRAVERSE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Traverse
* Finished in Black, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

7 PASSENGERS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

Keyless GO
Power Lift Gates
Dual AC
USB Input
TELESCOPE
Voice Command/Recognition
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
LEATHER INTERIORS
ACTIVE BLINK SPOT ASSIST
MA/FM/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

