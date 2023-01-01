Menu
2020 Chevy Traverse

91,479 KM

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2020 Chevy Traverse

2020 Chevy Traverse

RS

2020 Chevy Traverse

RS

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

91,479KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10378743
  • Stock #: E4909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevy Traverse or just a Chevy Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevy Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevy Traverses or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVY TRAVERSE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVY TRAVERSE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevy Traverse
* Finished in Black, makes this Chevy look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

