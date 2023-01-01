$CALL+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
123,711KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10464612
- Stock #: DE0069
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG7LR152183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,711 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers a versatility and a ton of features in an inexpensive package. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in London.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 123,711 kms. It's granite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. This top of the line Grand Caravan GT comes with unique aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a useful roof rack system, dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate, 2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outle, and remote engine start for added convenience. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, a power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Remote Start, 10-way Power Driver Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG7LR152183.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.forestcitydodge.ca/finance-center/
Forest City Dodge proudly serves clients in London ON, St. Thomas ON, Woodstock ON, Tilsonburg ON, Strathroy ON, and the surrounding areas. Formerly known as Southwest Chrysler, Forest City Dodge has become a local automotive leader that takes pride in providing a transparent car buying experience and exceptional customer service throughout the dealership.
If you are looking to finance a vehicle, our finance department are seasoned professionals in ensuring that you get financing options that fits your budget and lifestyle. Regardless of your credit situation, our finance team will work hard to get you approved for a vehicle you're comfortable with in no time. We also offer a dedicated service department that's always ready to attend your needs. Our factory trained technicians will help keep your vehicle in the best shape possible so that your vehicle gets the most out of its lifespan.
We have a strong and committed team with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our vehicles, or inquire about financing. Visit us today at or contact us now with any questions or concerns!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual-zone Climate Control
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Type of tires: Touring AS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Premium audio system
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Rear captain chairs
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Overall height: 1,725 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 999 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Overall Length: 5,151 mm
Overall Width: 1,998 mm
Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Black aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
heated steering wheels
Curb weight: 2,050 kg
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,628 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
10-way Power Driver Seats
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
