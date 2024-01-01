Menu
GT | WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 700+ CARS IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,210 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ CARS IN STOCK

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,210KM
VIN 2C4RDGEGXLR152162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-455-4227

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan