2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Premium Package, Including NAV, Heated Group, Power Door and Window Group, Single-DVD Entertainment System. Only 63,045 km. Suitable to be converted to Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry.

Clean Carfax, Minor Accident Report, One Owner, Personal Use Only.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,045 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
PREMIUM PLUS

PREMIUM PLUS

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
63,045KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG9LR221345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-724
  • Mileage 63,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Premium Package, Including NAV, Heated Group, Power Door and Window Group, Single-DVD Entertainment System. Only 63,045 km. Suitable to be converted to Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry.

Clean Carfax, Minor Accident Report, One Owner, Personal Use Only.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-453-0480

1-800-561-9621
