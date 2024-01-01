$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-724
- Mileage 63,045 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Premium Package, Including NAV, Heated Group, Power Door and Window Group, Single-DVD Entertainment System. Only 63,045 km. Suitable to be converted to Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry.
Clean Carfax, Minor Accident Report, One Owner, Personal Use Only.
Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
