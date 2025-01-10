$51,095+ tax & licensing
Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
$51,095
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-728
- Mileage 67,985 KM
Vehicle Description
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL! If you are viewing this Ad, You are Entitled to $500.00 OFF ANY WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE VEHICLE in Stock!
To Redeem this Special, You must mention this Ad and complete your vehicle purchase before January 10th, 2025.
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Premium Package, Including NAV, Heated Group, Power Door and Window Group. Only 67,985 km.
BRAND NEW Goldline RAV II Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, (32"x55") Electronic Front Wheelchair Restraints. 56" Entry Height, 58" Interior Height. 3 Year, 60,000 km Conversion Warranty.
Clean Carfax, Previous Rental History Prior to Conversion.
Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
