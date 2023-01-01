Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

3,830 KM

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Side-Power

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Side-Power

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

3,830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9802636
  • Stock #: DGC-650
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG8LR256541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-650
  • Mileage 3,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 3,830 km, 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Doors with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29.5" x 54"  Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit. Stainless Steel Floor. Canadian Built, Last Year of this Classic Body Style.

56" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height beside Overhead Console.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

