2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Side-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9802636
- Stock #: DGC-650
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG8LR256541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 3,830 km, 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Doors with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29.5" x 54" Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit. Stainless Steel Floor. Canadian Built, Last Year of this Classic Body Style.
56" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height beside Overhead Console.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
